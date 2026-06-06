Iran MP says Hormuz bill aims to cement Tehran’s control beyond tolls

An Iranian lawmaker said parliament is reviewing legislation aimed at reinforcing what he described as Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the issue goes beyond economic benefits and carries security, military, geopolitical and diplomatic dimensions.

Abbas Soufi, deputy chairman of parliament’s Construction Committee, told ISNA that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic maritime routes and plays a central role in Iran’s economy, security and regional position.

Soufi said the waterway has become more important after the war and argued that the Islamic Republic’s control over it had been strengthened by the armed forces.

He described the strait as a vital artery for Iran’s economy and a deterrent tool for Tehran, saying it could serve after the war both as a defensive shield and as a strategic economic asset.

Soufi said parliament is reviewing a three-urgency bill on asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the proposal must be examined from legal, economic, security and international angles.”

He said several parliamentary committees, including the Construction Committee, Economic Committee, National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, and Legal and Judicial Committee, should review the bill because of its broad implications.