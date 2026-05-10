Iran MP urges public to save energy amid wartime shortages

A member of Iran’s parliament urged people to save electricity, water and fuel, describing conservation as part of the country’s response to what he called an “economic war.”

Majid Doustali, a member of parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee, said people had an important duty to conserve resources, adding that saving was “not only an economic recommendation” but rooted in religious and moral teachings.

He said the enemy wanted to use problems such as shortages of electricity, water and fuel to pressure people and create public dissatisfaction.

“Every amount of saving by the people is in fact a direct confrontation with this economic conspiracy by the enemy,” Doustali said.