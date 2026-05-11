Iran official calls Tehran response to US proposal ‘realistic and positive’

Al Jazeera cites an Iranian official as saying Iran’s response to the latest US proposal was “realistic and positive,” describing the reply as focused on ending the regional war and resolving disputes with Washington.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran’s response includes negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and the complete lifting of sanctions.

According to the official, the proposal also emphasizes the need for a “clear and guaranteed mechanism” for removing all sanctions and demands international guarantees for the implementation of any future agreement with the United States.

The official added that the response was based on Iran’s “supreme interests” and consultations with regional countries.