Iran Pressures Houthis to Prepare Red Sea Blockade



Iran is reportedly urging Yemen’s Houthi rebels to prepare attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, raising fears of a potential maritime blockade as the war escalates.





European officials warn that if strikes intensify especially around key oil routes like Bab el-Mandeb global energy markets could face severe disruption on top of the Hormuz crisis.





However, sources say the Houthis remain cautious, weighing escalation risks while using the threat of attacks as strategic leverage against the U.S. and its allies.