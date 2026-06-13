Iran Pushes Back on Reports of Imminent Deal Signing



Iran has dismissed reports that a U.S.-Iran agreement will be signed within the next 24 hours, saying no formal signing of the proposed Islamabad Memorandum is expected on Sunday





Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran remains cautious and that several key issues are still unresolved, indicating negotiations are continuing but a final breakthrough has not yet been secured.





While Iran has not ruled out an agreement in the coming days, officials stressed that the timeline has been delayed and no immediate signing is currently planned.