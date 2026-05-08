Iran releases video of tanker seizure in Persian Gulf

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency released a video on Friday that it said showed Iranian naval forces seizing the tanker Ocean Koi, accusing the vessel of attempting to disrupt Iran’s oil exports and national interests.

Tasnim said the tanker was carrying an Iranian oil cargo and accused it of “taking advantage of regional conditions to damage and disrupt Iran’s oil exports and the interests of the Iranian nation.”

The agency did not specify when or where the tanker was seized.

The vessel appears to be the Barbados-flagged OCEAN KOI, which was sanctioned earlier this year by the US Treasury as part of what Washington described as Iran’s “shadow fleet” used to transport sanctioned Iranian petroleum products.

The US Treasury said in February that OCEAN KOI had transported millions of barrels of Iranian fuel oil and condensate and had operated as part of Iran’s shadow fleet since at least 2020.