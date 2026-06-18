Iran reportedly rebuilds missile arsenal to 75% of pre-war levels



Iran has reportedly restored approximately 75% of its missile arsenal to pre-war levels, according to intelligence assessments cited by Bloomberg and other security sources.





The report suggests that Tehran has rapidly replenished missile stockpiles consumed during the 2026 conflict through accelerated production efforts at domestic facilities, including underground manufacturing sites designed to withstand potential attacks.





Western intelligence officials are also examining the possibility that newly produced missile systems may have been supplemented by external support from allied countries, including Russia, although no public evidence has been released to confirm such transfers.





The assessment highlights Iran’s ability to recover strategic military capabilities despite months of conflict, sanctions, and sustained pressure on its defense infrastructure.





Analysts say the pace of replenishment is being closely monitored by regional and Western governments, as missile forces remain one of Tehran’s most important deterrence and power-projection assets in the Middle East.