Iran says Lebanon ceasefire is an inseparable part of peace agreement



Iran has emphasized that any broader peace agreement in the region cannot be separated from a ceasefire in Lebanon, describing the issue as a fundamental and inseparable component of the proposed framework.





Iranian officials stated that efforts to end hostilities must include Lebanon alongside other regional fronts, arguing that a lasting settlement cannot be achieved if fighting continues in any part of the conflict zone.





The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions across the Middle East and advancing a wider agreement intended to halt military operations and prevent further escalation.





Tehran’s position signals that the situation in Lebanon remains a key element of negotiations, with Iranian officials insisting that regional stability depends on a comprehensive approach rather than separate arrangements.