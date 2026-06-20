Iran says U.S. must bear responsibility for Israel’s actions in Lebanon



Iran has formally stated that the United States must be held responsible for Israel’s actions, arguing that Washington bears obligations under the newly signed memorandum of understanding.





Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the first provision of the agreement requires the United States and its partners to halt hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.





Tehran insisted that any failure to uphold the agreement would place responsibility on Washington, accusing the United States of being accountable for Israeli military actions in the region.





Iran also reaffirmed that it is prepared to take all necessary measures to safeguard the security and interests of its regional allies — an apparent reference to Hezbollah — should the ceasefire framework be violated again.





The statement underscores Tehran’s determination to preserve the broader agreement while warning that renewed fighting in Lebanon could quickly reignite regional tensions.