Iran security official meets Taliban defense minister in Moscow

Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met Taliban Defense Minister Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid in Moscow on Wednesday, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

Bagheri told Mujahid that the United States and Israel were the “common enemies” of countries in the region and that foreign intervention was the main cause of instability, the report said.

Mujahid told Bagheri that Afghanistan’s soil, airspace and borders had never been a source of threat to Iran, adding that the Taliban had proved this during the US-Israeli strikes, it added.