Iran’s Supreme Leader Accuses US and Israel of Trying to Force Tehran Into “Surrender”





Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused the United States and Israel of attempting to destabilize Iran and force the country into “surrender” amid the growing regional conflict.





In remarks broadcast on Iranian state television, Khamenei claimed foreign powers were using military pressure, economic sanctions, and political isolation to create internal division inside Iran.





He also called on Iranians to maintain unity as tensions continue escalating across the Middle East following months of conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.





The speech marks one of his most significant public statements since taking power earlier this year after the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.