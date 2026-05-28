US-Iran Conflict Escalates After Strikes Near Bandar Abbas and Retaliatory Missile Launches





The latest military confrontation between the United States and Iran has sharply escalated following a series of strikes and counterstrikes across the Persian Gulf region.





According to reports, United States Central Command launched drone and missile strikes targeting an Iranian drone control facility near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran. U.S. officials claimed the operation was intended to destroy four one-way attack drones allegedly preparing to threaten commercial shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz.





Only hours later, at approximately 4:50 AM local time on Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly launched retaliatory missiles and drones targeting what Iranian sources described as a U.S. air base linked to the earlier attack.





Iranian officials claimed the base — believed to be located in Kuwait — had served as the operational launch point for American aircraft and drones involved in the Bandar Abbas strikes.





The exchange marks one of the most serious direct confrontations between Washington and Tehran in recent months, raising fears that the already fragile ceasefire arrangement could fully collapse.