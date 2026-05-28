



WHY IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO UNSEAT THE UPND GOVERNMENT AND PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





By Elijah Muleya



Since assuming office in 2021, the UPND government under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has implemented a number of policies that have directly impacted the lives of ordinary Zambians. Whether one supports the ruling party or not, it is difficult to ignore some of the notable achievements that have been recorded so far.





One of the biggest strengths of the UPND government has been its focus on social and economic reforms. Free education has allowed thousands of vulnerable children to return to school. Many families that previously struggled to pay school fees have found relief under this policy. Meal allowances for university students have also been restored, helping many young people continue with their education despite economic challenges.





The government has also managed to secure debt restructuring, a development that many experts described as critical for Zambia’s economic recovery. This has helped restore confidence among international cooperating partners and investors. Infrastructure projects, recruitment in key sectors such as health and education, and efforts to stabilize the economy have also been noted by many citizens.





However, while the ruling party has been highlighting these achievements, the opposition appears to have spent more time condemning the leadership rather than providing convincing alternatives. In modern politics, criticism alone is not enough to win elections. Citizens want solutions, vision, and practical policies that can improve their lives.





Many opposition figures have focused heavily on attacking President HICHILEMA personally, sometimes even mocking his dressing, shoes, or appearance. Such attacks do not address the real challenges facing Zambians. Instead, they often create the impression of bitterness and hatred rather than leadership readiness.





The political landscape in Zambia has changed significantly. Zambians have become more informed and analytical. Many voters now pay attention to party manifestos, policy direction, and development plans rather than emotional political rhetoric. People want to know how jobs will be created, how the economy will improve, and how the cost of living will be reduced.





Unfortunately, the opposition has not done enough to convincingly market its alternative vision for the country. Instead of presenting strong policy proposals, much of the political energy has been directed toward attacking the government at every opportunity, including on issues where progress has clearly been made.





For any opposition to successfully challenge the UPND in 2026, it will need more than criticism and political anger. It will require a clear national vision, unity, credible leadership, and practical solutions that resonate with ordinary citizens.





As things stand now, President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND still maintain significant political advantage because many Zambians can point to tangible policies and programs that have affected their lives positively. Unless the opposition changes strategy and begins offering compelling alternatives instead of constant attacks, unseating the current government may prove extremely difficult.





Politics should ultimately be about serving the people and offering hope for a better future — not personal attacks, hatred, or desperation for power.