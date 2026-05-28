STATEMENT OF CLARITY OVER MY HEALTH SCARE LAST WEEK AT MULUNGUSHI- Dr Nevers Mumba

By Dr Nevers Mumba

STATEMENT OF CLARITY OVER MY HEALTH SCARE LAST WEEK

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Date: 28th May 2026



Over the last few days, many well meaning citizens, friends, colleagues, members of the church, and supporters from across the country have reached out to me and my family with genuine concern regarding my health and the events surrounding the Presidential nomination process last week.





Ordinarily, I would not find it necessary to publicly address personal medical matters. However, experience has taught us that while the truth is still fastening its boots, lies and propaganda often run far ahead. It is therefore important that I provide clarity, not only for the sake of accuracy, but also out of respect for the many Zambians who have sincerely sought to know what truly happened.





Last week on Wednesday, I woke up feeling unwell. This was quite unusual, and I immediately instructed my personal security detail to report earlier than normal in order to accompany me to the hospital.





By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was extremely weak. Unfortunately, the situation worsened. I fell and lost consciousness, and it took the dedicated medical team several hours to stabilise my condition.





By then, my wife, family members, leaders from the church, and colleagues from the party had already gathered at the hospital, where I was subsequently admitted at Maina Soko Military Hospital.





When I was eventually discharged on the morning of the Presidential nomination, I was only just beginning to recover and had been given strict medical instructions not to overexert myself. However, I felt comfortable attending the Presidential nomination because the programme had been scheduled for 13:30 hours, and I believed I would be able to participate within a manageable period of time. In actual fact, the proceedings took much longer than anticipated, extending to nearly 17:00 hours, and it became increasingly clear that my medical condition would not permit me to remain for the entire duration without seriously risking my health.





On the advice of my doctors and family, I therefore had no choice but to withdraw in order to rest and continue my recovery from home.



I wish to state categorically that my inability to remain throughout the nomination process had absolutely nothing to do with the announcement of the Republican Vice President as the running mate.





The narrative being circulated by some political actors that I collapsed or became dizzy in reaction to that announcement is false, malicious, and deeply unfortunate. It trivialises a serious medical situation I was actually in, and undermines the seriousness and dignity with which I have always approached matters of national importance and public duty.





At no point has there ever been uncertainty, either on my part or within the UPND Alliance, regarding the Presidential ticket, which remains the sole constitutional preserve of the President.



My support for the UPND Alliance and for President Hakainde Hichilema remains firm and unwavering, and is not conditional upon being appointed to any position whatsoever. As a senior member of the Alliance, I remain fully committed to our shared vision, values, and programme for Zambia.





What concerns me most is not merely the falsehood itself, but what it reveals about the state of our politics. We cannot hope to build a stronger Zambia if public discourse is reduced to exploiting a man’s illness for political mileage.



I encourage both members of the opposition and all political players to respect the peace, unity, and mutual respect that continue to exist within the ruling Alliance, rather than projecting division through speculation, misinformation, and propaganda.





I have always advocated for issue based politics, and I wish to renew that call today. Let us debate policy, the economy, service delivery, job creation, and how we improve the lives of our people. Let us judge one another by our ideas, our record, and our commitment to national development.



When we descend into personal attacks, fabrications, and political sensationalism, we all lose. The people of Zambia deserve better.





Finally, I wish to sincerely thank my family, the church, my colleagues in the UPND Alliance, and the many Zambians who have prayed for me and stood with me during this difficult period.



I am recovering well, and by the grace of God, I remain committed to serving this country with the same passion, conviction, and sense of duty that have guided me throughout my life.



Nevers Mumba