Trump Warns of Possible Election Unrest  In Zambia Ahead of August Polls

 BRIEFING | U.S. Warns of Possible Election Unrest Ahead of August Polls



The United States Embassy in Zambia has issued a public security alert warning American citizens of the “potential for increased civil unrest” as Zambia moves closer to the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





In an advisory published on its official website, the Embassy stated that “political activity, especially during national and local elections, can lead to civil unrest and low-level violence,” warning that even peaceful demonstrations could quickly escalate into confrontation.





“Spontaneous demonstrations occasionally occur and may escalate in response to police action,” the notice reads. “Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can quickly turn confrontational and escalate into violence.”





The advisory further urged U.S. citizens to avoid large crowds, political gatherings, and demonstrations while closely monitoring local media and remaining alert throughout the election period.





Significantly, the U.S. Embassy appears, so far, to be the only major diplomatic mission publicly forecasting possible election-related unrest in Zambia ahead of the polls.



The warning comes at a politically sensitive moment as tempers continue rising around nominations, and reportedly increasing concerns over the shrinking competitive space in parts of the country where several seats have already gone unopposed.





So far, Zambia’s electoral season has remained largely active but controlled, although isolated incidents of violence, confrontations, and politically charged arrests have already emerged during the nomination process.





The Embassy’s statement is likely to intensify debate around the political climate surrounding the 2026 elections, particularly as parties enter full-scale campaigning in what is shaping into one of Zambia’s most polarised electoral contests in recent years.





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