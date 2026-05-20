Iran still weighing FM’s trip to UN Security Council meeting

Iran has not yet decided whether Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will attend a UN Security Council meeting on international peace and security on May 26, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Baghaei said Araghchi had been invited because China currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council and plans to host a special meeting of foreign ministers.

“This open meeting of the UN Security Council is planned for May 26, but given the foreign minister’s busy schedule, his participation has not yet been finalized,” Baghaei said.

The comments came after lawmaker Ali Khezrian, a member of parliament’s National Security Committee, said Araghchi was expected to travel to New York and hold talks with Persian Gulf countries about the Strait of Hormuz.

Khezrian criticized the possible trip, saying he hoped the report was false because holding such a meeting in New York, “on enemy soil,” would place the Islamic Republic in a position of weakness.