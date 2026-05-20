Iran teachers’ union warns over military training for children

Iran’s teachers’ union has warned that reported military training for children and teenagers in mosques and Basij centers could violate international child protection standards.

In a statement citing videos circulating online, the union said some minors appeared to be receiving organized training involving weapons such as Kalashnikov rifles and Winchester firearms.

The group described the reported activities as a form of “militarization of childhood” and warned they could amount to a violation of Iran’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The union called for an independent and transparent investigation by responsible domestic and international bodies.