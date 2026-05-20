Iran Threatens New Front in Red Sea if U.S. Launches Second Wave of Strikes



Iranian military-linked statements are warning that Tehran could expand the conflict toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the United States launches a second round of military operations against Iran following recent ceasefire negotiations.





The warning comes after President Donald Trump threatened possible renewed military action if Iran refuses conditions tied to a proposed agreement focused on regional de-escalation and nuclear restrictions.





Iranian sources say the country is not intimidated by U.S. military pressure and is prepared to respond across multiple strategic areas if attacked again.





The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, located between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, is considered one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes. Any escalation in the area could raise major concerns for global shipping, energy markets, and regional security.





So far, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding specific military plans, but tensions across the Middle East remain extremely high as negotiations continue behind closed doors.