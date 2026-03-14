By CIC.

BREAKING NEWS: 🇮🇷🇺🇦

Iran threatens to strike Ukraine over drone assistance to Israel, says the country is a “legitimate target.”

In a sharp escalation amid the ongoing regional conflicts, an Iranian official has warned that Ukraine could become a legitimate military target if it continues providing drone-related support to Israel against Iranian attacks.

Ibrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission, stated that by aiding Israel in countering Iranian Shahed drones (the same type supplied to Russia for use against Ukraine), Kyiv has “effectively entered the war.” He invoked UN Charter Article 51 (right to self-defense) to justify potential retaliation, declaring Ukraine’s entire territory a “legitimate target” for Iran.

This statement has been widely shared on Iranian state-affiliated channels and social media, with no immediate retraction from Tehran.

The threat comes as Ukraine’s expertise in combating Shahed drones—honed over years of Russian attacks—has drawn interest from multiple nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently revealed that 11 countries (including neighbors of Iran, European states, and the US) have requested Kyiv’s help in countering Iranian drone swarms launched in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

Ukraine’s battle-tested tactics, including cheap interceptors and electronic warfare systems, are now being shared to defend against the very drones Iran produces and exports.

While Iran lacks direct military reach to strike Ukraine (due to distance and Ukraine’s fortified air defenses), the rhetoric appears aimed at pressuring Kyiv, potentially aligning with Russian interests given the deep Iran-Russia military ties.

No official response from Ukraine or Israel has been reported yet on this specific threat, but the development highlights the interconnected web of global drone warfare—from Ukraine’s frontlines to the Middle East.