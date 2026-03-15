Iran Threatens Ukraine: Entire Country Now a “Legitimate Target” Over Alleged Drone Aid to Israel





Iran’s parliamentary national security chief, Ibrahim Azizi, has declared Ukraine’s whole territory a legitimate military target. He accuses Kyiv of supplying drone support to Israel amid Tehran’s escalating conflict with the Jewish state.





Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter on self-defense, Azizi claims Ukraine has inserted itself into the war by helping Israel counter Iranian drones. “Failed Ukraine” has crossed the line, he posted on X, making the country fair game for retaliation.





The warning comes as irony runs thick: Iran has long furnished Russia with Shahed drones used to pound Ukrainian cities and infrastructure since 2022. Now Tehran flips the script, branding Ukraine the aggressor for reportedly sharing counter-drone know-how with Israel’s defenders.





Western reports, including from Kyiv Post, confirm Azizi’s statement drew quick attention, though no immediate Iranian military move has followed. The threat underscores how Middle East flashpoints increasingly bleed into Europe’s ongoing war, pulling distant battlefields closer together.





Ukraine has stayed largely silent on the specifics, but the episode highlights the tangled web of alliances and proxy fights defining global tensions in 2026.