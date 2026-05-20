Iran tightens control over Hormuz with checkpoints, vetting, ‘fees’ – Reuters

Iran has consolidated de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz through military checkpoints, ship vetting, diplomatic arrangements and in some cases security fees for safe passage, Reuters reported, citing 20 sources including Asian and European shipping officials as well as Iranian and Iraqi officials.

The report said the Revolutionary Guards play a central role in a new multi-layered transit system that gives preference to ships linked to allies such as China and Russia, while other vessels may require government-to-government arrangements or payments to pass.

The report cited two European shipping sources as saying some vessels that aren’t covered by government-to-government deals are paying Iranian authorities upwards of $150,000 to secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ships are sometimes charged security and navigation fees, which vary according to cargo, the report added citing two senior Iranian officials.

“Not all countries are subject to these charges,” Reuters quoted of the Iranian officials as saying.

The report said vessels face inspections by armed IRGC patrol boats, route restrictions, transponder blackouts and possible delays during passage through the strait.