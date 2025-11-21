IRAN TO UN INSPECTORS: YOU’RE NOT INVITED



Iran says UN nuclear inspectors aren’t allowed near the sites hit by U.S. and Israeli strikes, not until there’s a new deal on the table.





The 12-day war ended cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, and Tehran is still furious the agency didn’t condemn the attacks.





Talks with the U.S. are frozen. Europe reactivated sanctions. And Iran’s foreign minister just ruled out any negotiations on missiles, calling it a red line.





He even said inspectors showing up now would be like “helping the enemy write their damage report.”





Long story short: uranium talks are dead, and Iran’s done playing nice.



Source: Infobae