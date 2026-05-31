Iran Unveils New ‘27 Rajab’ Fast Attack Craft For Hormuz Operations



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has publicly unveiled its newest fast attack craft, known as the “27 Rajab,” during a large public display in central Tehran.





The vessel was paraded through Enqelab Square as crowds gathered to show support for the Iranian government and armed forces amid ongoing regional tensions and heightened military activity around the Strait of Hormuz.





According to Iranian reports, the 27 Rajab is capable of reaching speeds of up to 185 km/h and can be equipped with two missiles with an operational range of approximately 700 kilometers.





The craft is also reportedly designed to operate in rough sea conditions, including waves up to three meters high, making it suitable for rapid-response and maritime security missions in the Gulf.





Iranian officials describe the vessel as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s naval capabilities and enhance security in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.





The unveiling comes as tensions remain elevated across the Gulf, with maritime security, naval deployments, and freedom of navigation continuing to dominate regional security discussions.