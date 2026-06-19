IRAN WARNS IT IS IN NO HURRY TO TALK — VOWS Immediate Response to Any Violation



Tehran is signaling that it will not be rushed back to the negotiating table.





According to reports from Tehran, senior Iranian officials indicated they are in “no hurry” to begin a new round of technical talks after today’s scheduled meeting in Switzerland was postponed. Iranian officials said they want to see clear evidence that Washington will fully implement the initial phase of the agreement before moving forward.





Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a stern warning, describing the United States as an “unreliable party” and stressing that any violation of the ceasefire arrangement — no matter how small — would trigger an immediate and forceful response.





The latest statements suggest that while direct confrontation may have eased for now, deep mistrust between Tehran and Washington remains firmly in place, leaving the future of the agreement uncertain.