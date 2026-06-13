Iranian Drone Swarm Targeting Oil Tankers obliterated by U.S. Forces



U.S. Central Command confirmed today that Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones aimed at commercial ships in the critical Strait of Hormuz.

American forces swiftly intercepted and destroyed every single drone, preventing any damage or disruption to maritime traffic.





The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply. Iran’s reckless provocation once again underscores the regime’s aggression and contempt for international shipping lanes, even as fragile ceasefire talks drag on over its nuclear program and sanctions.





No injuries or vessel damage reported. Maritime operations continue uninterrupted thanks to decisive U.S. action. Iran’s pattern of harassment in the region highlights the need for strength, not appeasement, to deter Tehran’s threats.