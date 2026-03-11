Iranian Football Star Defies Regime: Mother’s Heart-Wrenching Plea Saves Her from Return to Peril

24-year-old Golnoosh Khosravi, a winger for Iran’s women’s national football team, refused to board her flight home from Sydney Airport in March 2026. She became the seventh player to defect during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, rejecting the oppressive grip of the Islamic Republic for the safety of asylum in Australia.

The turning point came from her own mother in Iran, who delivered a desperate, direct message through advocates: “Tell my daughter Golnoush to stay in Australia.” Fearing execution or severe reprisals if her daughter returned—amid the regime’s ongoing crackdown on women and dissenters since the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests—the mother made clear she would rather her child live free elsewhere than risk death back home.

Supporters at the airport amplified the plea with signs reading “Golnoosh, your mum said to stay. Tell the police,” sparking chaotic but triumphant scenes as Khosravi stepped away from the gate. Australian authorities responded swiftly, granting humanitarian visas and police protection to her, six teammates, and one staff member.

This isn’t just one athlete’s escape—it’s a stark indictment of a regime that brands female athletes as traitors for seeking basic rights and safety. Australia’s firm stand delivers real freedom while shining a harsh light on Tehran’s brutality. Courage and a mother’s love prevailed.