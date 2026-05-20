Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi cites US aircraft losses to warn of ‘surprises’ in future war

Araghchi cites US aircraft losses to warn of ‘surprises’ in future war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pointed to a US congressional report detailing American aircraft losses during the war with Iran, saying it confirmed Tehran’s ability to inflict serious damage on US forces.

“Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as first to strike down a touted F-35,” he added, warning that any future conflict would feature “many more surprises.”

A recent congressional assessment, compiled from Pentagon, CENTCOM and media reports, listed 42 US military aircraft as lost, damaged or destroyed during the conflict, with estimated losses of around $2.6 billion.