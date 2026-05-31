IRANIAN MISSILE DEBRIS DESTROYS US MQ-9 REAPER IN KUWAIT – 5 US Personnel Injured



A Fateh‑110 ballistic missile was intercepted by Kuwaiti air defences – but falling debris still hit Ali Al Salem Air Base, destroying one MQ‑9 Reaper drone and seriously damaging another.





Bloomberg reports that around five US servicemen and contractors suffered minor injuries in the strike, which came during the latest limited exchange between the US and Iran on Thursday.





This is not an isolated loss. Earlier this week, Bloomberg revealed that Iran has wiped out roughly one‑fifth of the entire US MQ‑9 Reaper fleet – nearly 30 drones worth close to $1 billion.





The US inventory has now fallen well below the Air Force’s minimum floor of 189, hovering around just 135.





🔻 The deeper reality:



General Atomics has halted production of the flagship MQ‑9 for the US. Only foreign customers are still receiving new units.