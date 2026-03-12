Iranian Regime Handlers Panic in Stairwell Chase After Soccer Players Defect to Australia

Shocking footage captures IRGC-aligned handlers for Iran’s women’s soccer team frantically racing down a hotel staircase at Australia’s Royal Pines Resort, desperately trying to stop players from escaping to claim asylum.

Six brave women accepted humanitarian visas for permanent stay Down Under, fleeing the oppressive Tehran regime. One later returned to Iran and reportedly exposed their location, forcing a police-assisted relocation of the others.

Civilian witness Leigh Swansborough, who filmed the chaotic scene, blasted Australian authorities for inaction: “IRGC aligned staff remain at the Royal Pines Resort. No Australian security or police tried to stop the IRGC from trying to prevent the players escape. It was left to me, Tina and a female journalist. This is Australia.”

In the raw video, the men pound down the stairs in clear panic—no words are clearly audible over the heavy footsteps and breathing, but the urgency screams volumes about regime fear when women dare to break free.

This isn’t protection; it’s abandonment on sovereign soil. Real courage came from the players and everyday Aussies stepping up while officials looked the other way.