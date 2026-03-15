Iranian Regime Supporters Threaten Canadian Pizza Shop Owner Over Reza Pahlavi Posters





A Canadian pizza shop owner of Iranian descent faced death threats from three supporters of Iran’s Islamic regime after they objected to posters of opposition leader Reza Pahlavi displayed on his walls.





CCTV footage captured the confrontation on March 13, 2026, showing an aggressive encounter inside the shop. The owner later recounted the incident in a video statement:





“A man entered the store. And he told me to remove all of your posters. Or you will break windows. … He replied: ‘We are coming back for you or kill you.'”





The owner described how the man left, only for three individuals to approach from different directions outside. Police arrived and intervened.





This incident highlights the export of Iran’s regime intimidation tactics to Western countries, where diaspora members supporting freedom and Reza Pahlavi face harassment from recent arrivals seeking Canadian protection.





The regime’s overseas bullying must end. Canada should act decisively against such threats to protect its residents and reject agents of oppression.