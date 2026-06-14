Iranian state media publishes draft agreement with Trump. Here are the terms they claim is in the deal

Iranian state media Mehr News has now published what it claims is the draft agreement with Trump. Here are the terms they claim is in the deal:



• A permanent and immediate cessation of war on all fronts, including Lebanon.



• The United States and its allies would be required to present reconstruction plans for Iran worth at least $300 billion.





• A U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



• Full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days.



• A U.S. commitment to withdraw its forces from areas surrounding Iran.





• Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under arrangements determined by Iran.



• Suspension of sanctions on the sale of oil, petrochemical products, and related derivatives, along with full Iranian access to the resulting financial revenues.





• A 60-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a final agreement covering nuclear issues and the complete removal of U.S. primary and secondary sanctions, as well as the repeal of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors.



• Reaffirmation by Iran of its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) not to produce nuclear weapons.





• During the negotiation period, the United States would commit not to deploy additional forces to the region and not to impose any new sanctions.





• The release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day final negotiation period. Half of this amount must be made available to Iran before negotiations begin





• Establishment of a monitoring mechanism to oversee implementation of the agreement.



• The final agreement would be approved through a UN Security Council resolution.



• Final negotiations would not begin before the release of half of Iran’s frozen assets, the suspension of oil sanctions, and the lifting of the naval blockade.





• The final agreement would focus exclusively on the future of enriched nuclear material and uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, and a program for rebuilding Iran’s economy. Discussion of Iran’s missile program and its support for resistance groups would be definitively excluded from the agenda.