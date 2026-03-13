Iranian State TV Claims Multiple MOAB Strikes Looming Today Amid Trump’s Blunt Warning





Iranian state television is sounding the alarm, claiming the United States plans to hit multiple targets inside Iran with GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bombs—better known as MOABs, the largest non-nuclear weapon in the American arsenal—on March 13, 2026.





The report follows President Trump’s sharp public statement earlier today, warning to “watch what happens to these deranged scumbags.” The MOAB, a 21,000-pound air-blast weapon designed to devastate wide surface areas and fortified positions, has fueled speculation of escalated U.S. action in the ongoing conflict.





This comes against the backdrop of sustained U.S.-Israeli strikes since late February, which have already targeted Iranian missile facilities, nuclear sites, air defenses, and leadership elements. Reports from various sources indicate significant degradation of Iran’s ballistic missile production and launch capabilities, with some accounts pointing to prior use of powerful ordnance on underground missile sites—though official Pentagon confirmation on MOAB deployment remains absent.





No independent verification has emerged for today’s specific multi-MOAB claim from Iranian media, which has a track record of dramatic wartime messaging. The regime appears rattled as American pressure mounts, oil markets react, and regional tensions show no sign of easing.





The message from Washington is clear: the campaign continues until threats are eliminated. Iran faces a stark choice—stand down or face overwhelming force.