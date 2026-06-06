Iranians report missing bank funds as distrust grows – report

Reports of missing funds from Iranian bank accounts are fueling growing distrust in the financial system, with customers reporting unexplained losses and conflicting explanations from banks.

An investigation by Alhurra reported on Friday multiple cases in which account holders said funds disappeared from banks including Bank Melli and Bank Sepah, with some told the losses were due to hacking or cyberattacks attributed to hostile actors, while others received no clear explanation.

Iran’s Central Bank has previously acknowledged that some banking institutions were targeted in cyber and physical attacks, according to state media, but authorities have not confirmed any systemic theft of deposits or widespread account losses.

The report also cited activists and opposition figures who say authorities have expanded the use of legal and security mechanisms to freeze or confiscate assets of individuals accused of cooperation with foreign adversaries. These claims could not be independently verified.