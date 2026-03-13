Iran’s new Supreme Leader is reportedly in a coma having lost at least one leg in the horror war.





The 56-year-old son of assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, new Iran regime leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly lost at least one leg and has also suffered serious stomach or liver damage.





It is currently unclear if he was wounded on the same day his father died (February 28), but is apparently in intensive care as a result of his injuries.





A source in Iranian capital Tehran told the Sun they smuggled out extraordinary detail about the new leader’s condition, treatment, location and security. 🏥



He is said to be under intensive care at the Sina University Hospital in the city’s historic quarter after a section of the building was sealed off surrounded by massive security.





The anonymous source, fearing for his life, managed to avoid Iran’s near total internet blackout to send messages to an exiled dissident based in London.





He said he is not a medic but knows members of the hospital’s trauma team, who allegedly told him Mojtaba was in “very serious” condition under the care of Mohammad Reza Zafargjani.





Zafargjani is Iran’s Minister of health, Treatment and Medical Education but also one of the country’s top trauma surgeons.



The source said in his message: “One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well.”





The source’s claims are currently impossible to verify under Iran’s current internet blackout but the fact Mojtaba is injured has already been confirmed after Iranian state TV began referring to him as “Jaanbaz of Ramadan” – a wounded war veteran.





Other sources reported Mojtada is entirely unaware of the war, the deaths of family members including his wife and son and even his own election as Supreme Leader.



