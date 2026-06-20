Ireland has deported 42 South Africans who were living in the country illegally.



South Africans deported from Ireland as chartered flight returns 42 nationals to Johannesburg





A group of 42 South African nationals, including nine men, 18 women, and 15 children from family units, were deported from Ireland overnight on a specially chartered flight.





The flight reportedly departed Dublin at 3:30pm on Thursday and landed in Johannesburg at 4am Irish time on Friday.



According to reports, the deportation operation was supported by Gardaí, medical staff, an interpreter, and a human rights observer who accompanied the group throughout the process.





The development highlights ongoing immigration enforcement actions involving South African nationals abroad, with attention now turning to the circumstances surrounding the removals and reintegration upon arrival.



Authorities have not yet issued a detailed public response regarding the deportations.