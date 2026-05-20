Iris Kaingu files nominations to stand as independent MP for Mwandi

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE IRIS KAMWI KAINGU OFFICIALLY NOMINATED FOR NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RACE



The Electoral Commission has confirmed the nomination of Ms. Iris Kamwi Kaingu as an independent candidate for the National Assembly in the August 2026 general election.





Ms. Kaingu submitted her nomination papers in full compliance with electoral requirements. Following a thorough review, Electoral Commission officers verified that all documents met statutory standards and formally accepted her candidature as valid.





In an official declaration, Constituency Returning Officer Mr. Nowa Nowa confirmed that Ms. Kaingu is now duly nominated as an independent aspiring Member of Parliament for the constituency in the upcoming election.