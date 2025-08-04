IS BINWELL MPUNDU THE ANSWER TO THE TONSE ALLIANCE LEADERSHIP CRISIS?



Looking at the way things are going in the Tonse Alliance, it is becoming clearer that BINWELL MPUNDU who is the outgoing Nkana MP, is the only one right to lead this group in the 2026 general elections.





No doubt, MPUNDU is better than Given Lubinda, Brian Mundubile, Richard MUSUKWA, Sean Tembo or indeed KBF.





Others like to ask why Koswe is in the jackets of these people. The answer is simple. Any sitting government needs a viable opposition and this task can’t be left to Koswe alone.





With a year before the next general elections, Tonse Alliance has no leader but BINWELL MPUNDU must not be stopped by those selfish individuals in the group because he is not a youth after all. He is their age mate.