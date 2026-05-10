Is Julius Malema The Most Influential Politician In South Africa After Playing Major Roles In The Falls Of Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma And Now Targeting Cyril Ramaphosa?





Julius Malema continues to dominate South African politics as growing pressure mounts on President Cyril Ramaphosa following the Phala Phala controversy and renewed calls for accountability.





Many political observers believe Malema has become one of the most influential opposition figures in modern South African history because of his involvement in some of the ANC’s biggest internal political battles over the past two decades.

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During the bitter ANC power struggle between former President Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, Malema and the ANC Youth League strongly backed Zuma’s rise to power at the famous Polokwane conference in 2007. The political battle eventually led to Mbeki being recalled by the ANC in 2008 after Zuma defeated him for control of the party.





Years later, Malema admitted that backing Zuma was one of the biggest political mistakes of his life and publicly apologized to Mbeki and the Mandela family for helping Zuma rise to power.





After being expelled from the ANC, Malema formed the Economic Freedom Fighters and became one of Zuma’s fiercest critics during the State Capture era, constantly demanding Zuma’s resignation in Parliament and on national platforms.





Now, Ramaphosa has become the latest president facing sustained political pressure from Malema and the EFF over the Phala Phala scandal, corruption allegations and economic frustrations across the country.





Supporters of Malema argue that he has shaped South African politics more than any opposition leader since democracy began, while critics believe his influence is often exaggerated because leadership changes are ultimately decided by the ANC, Parliament and voters themselves.





One thing is certain: whether people support him or not, Julius Malema remains one of the most powerful political voices in South Africa today.