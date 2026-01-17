🔥 IShowSpeed Explains Why His Cairo Egypt Live Stream Was Taken Down and How He Beat a Music Copyright Claim After the VOD Was Almost Lost — Full Story Behind the Controversy! 🔥

Fans of IShowSpeed were shocked when his live stream from Cairo, Egypt, seemed to disappear from YouTube, sparking rumors that something serious had happened. Here’s the full story, explained so everyone can understand what really went down.

📍 1. The Cairo Stream Was Planned Carefully

During his Egypt trip, Speed did a massive live stream exploring Cairo, including a special private boat ride on the Nile. Before the stream, he made sure the background music wouldn’t cause any copyright issues. He double-checked with his team and was reassured it would be fine, so the stream went ahead exactly as planned.

🧠 2. A Music Artist Tried to Claim the Entire Video

After the live stream ended, Speed discovered that an Egyptian music artist had filed a copyright claim on the video. The claim wasn’t just for a few seconds of music — the artist tried to claim the entire video, hoping to take all the ad revenue from it.

This is why some viewers noticed the stream “disappearing” or having issues on YouTube.

🎛️ 3. YouTube Tools Let Speed Fight Back

Luckily, YouTube allows creators to remove or replace copyrighted audio without deleting the whole video. Speed acted quickly:

✅ He removed the copyrighted music.

✅ He replaced it with copyright-free YouTube music.

This move stopped the artist from taking any revenue and kept the video alive for fans to watch.

📼 4. The VOD Was Re-Uploaded With Changes

The fixed video was re-uploaded. Fans will notice that:

🎵 The last few minutes now have random copyright-free music.

🔇 The original audio in that section is muted.

This is why the Cairo stream now sounds slightly different from the original live broadcast.

📌 5. Why People Thought the Stream Was Taken Down

Because the unedited video disappeared temporarily, rumors spread online. Some thought Egyptian authorities had removed it or that Speed had broken rules. In reality, the temporary removal was only to fix the copyright problem and prevent the artist from claiming the entire video.

🧭 6. Part of a Bigger African Adventure

This Cairo stream was part of Speed’s massive “Speed Does Africa” tour, where he’s livestreaming experiences in multiple countries across the continent. Fans have been following him in cities across South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and now Egypt. The copyright hiccup was just a small bump in a huge journey.

💡 The Takeaway:

➡️ The Cairo stream wasn’t banned or deleted for breaking rules.

➡️ The copyright claim threatened revenue but was easily fixed using YouTube’s tools.

➡️ Fans can still watch the stream, now with safe music for the final minutes.

IShowSpeed proved once again that even when copyright challenges strike, he knows how to handle them and keep his fans entertained