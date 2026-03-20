Ismaila Sarr is hilariously refusing to hand over his Africa Cup of Nations winner’s medal – or cash bonus – to Crystal Palace team-mate Chadi Riad 👀





In truly astonishing news, the result of the Afcon final was reversed by the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday.

Sarr came off the bench in the final and had the perfect view of Pape Gueye’s stunning winner. Senegal vowed to appeal the shock ruling and are keeping hold of the trophy – and Sarr is clinging on to his personal silverware too





Three-cap defender Riad was not in Morocco’s Afcon squad, but Palace boss Oliver Glasner still saw the funny side, saying 🗣️ “I must smile and laugh. I didn’t realise Morocco went to CAF. I have to be careful because we have one Moroccan and one Senegalese player in our squad.





“I just had a look to see if Ismaila gave the gold medal to Chadi Riad now but he didn’t. I also said to him, ‘Maybe you have to send your bonus to Chadi’s account,’ but he said he won’t. Isma was also laughing about it. I think it’s a weird situation, honestly.”