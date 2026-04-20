Israel admits troops damaged Jesus statue in Lebanon : backlash erupts





The Israeli military (IDF) has confirmed that its personnel were involved in the destruction of a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, after images of the incident circulated online.





The admission has sparked widespread backlash, with Christian communities condemning the act as disrespectful to religious symbols and sacred sites.





Critics warn the incident could further inflame religious sensitivities in an already volatile conflict zone, raising concerns over the conduct of forces on the ground.