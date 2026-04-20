Iran army chief declares full combat readiness — “ready in all domains”





Iran’s top military commander, Major General Amir Hatami, has declared that the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to confront any threat, vowing decisive action against hostile moves targeting Iran and its people.





Speaking on National Army Day, Hatami emphasized that all branches — ground, naval, air, and allied forces — are at peak readiness to defend Iran’s sovereignty, territory, and Islamic system.





He also expressed gratitude to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for continued support, reaffirming the military’s commitment to protect national stability at all costs.





The statement underscores Tehran’s hardened stance as regional tensions continue to escalate.