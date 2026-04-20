Trump Warns Iran: “The Whole Country Is Going To Get Blown Up” If Deal Not Signed Envoys Heading To Islamabad





U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Sunday, telling Fox News that if Tehran refuses to sign a peace deal, devastating consequences will follow.



“If they don’t sign this thing, the whole country is going to get blown up,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, as the U.S.-Iran conflict enters its 50th day.





Trump also warned that U.S. forces are “preparing to hit them harder than any country has ever been hit before,” citing Iran’s nuclear ambitions as the driving reason behind Washington’s position.





The U.S. President described the upcoming negotiations as Iran’s “last chance” to reach an agreement, which he said would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran giving up its nuclear program. He added that Iran has “agreed to much” of the deal already.





Trump confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, with talks scheduled to begin on Tuesday. According to Axios, Vice President JD Vance will also lead the U.S. delegation. The ceasefire between the two nations is currently set to expire on Wednesday.





However, Iran has already rejected the new round of talks. Tehran’s state news agency denied that negotiations were planned, citing what it described as “unreasonable demands” and “constant contradictions” from the Trump administration. Iranian officials also raised suspicions that the invitation to talks could be cover for a renewed military escalation.





The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passed daily before the conflict began, remains closed.



Sources: Fox News, Axios, The Tribune (ANI), Times of Israel



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