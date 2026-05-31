Israel Captures Strategic Beaufort Castle In Deepest Advance Into Lebanon In 26 Years



Israeli forces have captured the historic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, marking Israel’s deepest advance into Lebanese territory since its withdrawal from the country in 2000





The strategic hilltop fortress overlooks large areas of southern Lebanon and has long been considered one of the most important military positions in the region due to its commanding view of surrounding valleys and supply routes.





The Israeli military said operations around the Beaufort Ridge and the nearby Slouqi Valley were aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and eliminating what it described as direct threats to Israeli civilians.





Images released by the Israel Defense Forces show troops operating inside the castle complex, while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli forces have raised the national flag over the site.





Beaufort Castle played a central role during previous conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel first seized the fortress during its 1982 invasion of Lebanon and maintained control of the position until withdrawing from southern Lebanon in 2000.





The advance comes despite a ceasefire that officially took effect on April 17 and just days before a new round of talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives scheduled to take place in Washington on June 2-3.





The development is likely to further increase tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border as fighting and military operations continue despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.