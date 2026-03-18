🚨 Breaking News : Israel Claims Victory Over Iran, But War Objectives Still Unfulfilled as Conflict Continues to Escalate

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In a major and controversial statement amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has declared that Israel has effectively “won” its war against Iran. However, he admitted that key strategic objectives remain unmet, signaling that military operations are far from over.





Speaking as the conflict entered its third week, Saar emphasized that while Israel has significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, the broader mission is still ongoing. The war, which began on February 28 following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, has already caused widespread destruction across the region.





Israeli forces have reportedly targeted Iran’s missile infrastructure and nuclear-related facilities, claiming to have dealt a serious blow to Tehran’s strategic capabilities. According to Israeli officials, Iran is now “dramatically weakened,” but not neutralized.





Despite these claims of victory, Iran continues to retaliate with missile and drone strikes, demonstrating that it still retains operational capacity. The conflict has expanded beyond Iran and Israel, drawing in multiple regions including Lebanon, Iraq, and Gulf states, raising fears of a prolonged regional war.





One of the most critical developments has been Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route. The situation has triggered serious concerns over global energy security, with shipping and supply chains already under pressure.





Casu∆lties have mounted significantly, with over 2,000 people reported de∆d across multiple countries since the war began. Meanwhile, international reactions remain divided, with some allies expressing concern over the lack of consultation before the initial strikes and hesitating to join further military operations.





Saar also acknowledged that any potential regime change in Iran is not an immediate outcome of the war, stating that such a shift would ultimately depend on the Iranian people themselves rather than direct military intervention.





The statement underscores a complex reality on the battlefield where tactical success does not necessarily translate into complete strategic victory, and where the risk of further escalation remains high.



Source: NDTV