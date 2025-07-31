‘Israel is increasingly finding itself in a minority position’German foreign minister: 

“A rapidly growing number of countries, including European ones, are prepared to recognise a Palestinian state even without a prior negotiation process,” Wadephul says.

He says that Germany, “with our special responsibility for Israel, cannot and must not ignore this”.

The death and suffering in Gaza has reached “unimaginable proportions,” he adds.

“The recent UN conference in New York also demonstrated that Israel is increasingly finding itself in a minority position,” he says.

Wadephul also calls on Israel to provide aid agencies with “safe access” to distribute supplies, adding that Germany will participate in aid drops in the next few days.

He also says that Germany “will continue to advocate for Hamas to finally release the hostages”.