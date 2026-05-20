Israel on highest alert for possible Iran strike – Channel 12

Israel’s military is on its highest level of alert for possible US action against Iran in the coming days, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported.

The report said Israel was surprised by President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had delayed a planned attack on Iran and was informed of the decision only at the last minute.

Channel 12 said Israel’s air force was preparing for a scenario in which Trump orders a strike on Iran as soon as the coming days.

The report said Israel and the United States had completed a joint air force review of the latest round of fighting, and that steps were being taken to ensure any future strike would be significant, including measures to preserve air superiority.