Israel Refuses Lebanon Ceasefire Strikes Continue Despite Peace Talks Push



Israel has confirmed it will not halt military operations against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, even as it prepares to enter direct peace negotiations with Beirut in the coming days.





Israeli leadership emphasized that military pressure will continue alongside diplomacy, though reports indicate a recent reduction in the intensity of strikes, with some areas seeing a temporary pause.





The proposed talks, expected to take place in Washington, will focus on Hezbollah’s disarmament and long-term stability, but the group has declined to participate directly, leaving the path to de-escalation uncertain.