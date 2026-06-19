Israel says Lebanon strikes were response to Hezbollah drone attack



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have defended the latest large-scale airstrikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon, saying the operation was carried out in response to an earlier attack.





According to the joint statement, Israeli officials said Hezbollah had launched what they described as a “terror drone” attack against Israeli territory earlier in the day, prompting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to respond.





Israel reiterated its long-standing position that it “will not tolerate any fire directed at its territory,” arguing that military action was necessary to protect its citizens and maintain deterrence.



The statement comes after heavy Israeli strikes reportedly left at least 47 people dead in Lebanon, further escalating tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the region.





The exchange highlights the fragile security situation along the Israel-Lebanon border, where even limited incidents continue to carry the risk of broader regional escalation.