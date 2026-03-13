Israel-US Strike Frees Iran’s Former Hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from Regime House Arrest

Israel-US Strike Frees Iran’s Former Hardliner Ahmadinejad from Regime House Arrest





A joint Israel-US airstrike near Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s Tehran home, initially reported as an assassination attempt, instead served as an unintended “jailbreak” for the former Iranian president.





The regime had already seized his phones and surrounded him with roughly 50 bodyguards amid growing distrust—Ahmadinejad had long criticized corruption and the ruling inner circle. The March strike killed several guards and created chaos, allowing him to vanish. His whereabouts remain unknown to Iranian authorities, according to associates cited in The Atlantic.





Far from a loyalist, the one-time firebrand (president 2005-2013) had become a regime irritant. This accidental escape could complicate Tehran’s grip as the war continues, with some speculating he retains enough populist appeal to stir trouble or even position for a comeback.





Early confusion led to death reports, but sources close to him confirm survival—and a lucky break from surveillance that no missile was meant to provide.